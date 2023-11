Flight deck crewmen watch as an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft prepares to land

Flight deck crewmen watch as an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft prepares to land aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 13, 2013. The Carl Vinson is under way to conduct precision approach landing system and flight deck certifications.