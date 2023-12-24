An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marines and sailors with the 1st Marine Expeditionary Unit drag a combat rubber raiding craft into position after coming ashore during a boat raid as part of exercise Cobra Gold 2013 in Thailand on Feb. 15, 2013. Cobra Gold is an annual exercise that includes events ranging from amphibious assaults to non-combatant evacuation operations. The training aims to improve interoperability between the United States, the Kingdom of Thailand, and other participating countries.

U.S. Marines and sailors drag a combat rubber raiding craft into position

