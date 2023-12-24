The meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defense is convened

The meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defense is convened in Room 1 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 21, 2013. Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta is in Brussels to meet with his NATO counterparts. The current International Security Assistance Force mission and the follow-on NATO mission in Afghanistan are the central topic of group meetings and Panetta’s own one-on-one discussions with allied and partner ministers here this week.