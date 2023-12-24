An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman David Lloyd, right, Petty Officer 3rd Class Trent Tyykila, center, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Kraght patch a simulated damaged pipe during a damage control contest between the crews of the submarines USS Texas (SSN 775) and the USS City of Corpus Christi (SSN 705) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Feb. 21, 2013.

Submariners patch a simulated damaged pipe during a damage control contest

U.S. Navy Seaman David Lloyd, right, Petty Officer 3rd Class Trent Tyykila, center, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Kraght patch a simulated damaged pipe during a damage control contest between the crews of the submarines USS Texas (SSN 775) and the USS City of Corpus Christi (SSN 705) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Feb. 21, 2013.

Photo Gallery