A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the refueling boom

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the refueling boom in preparation for aerial refueling during Exercise Razor Talon at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., on Feb. 7, 2013. Razor Talon is a monthly, large force exercise and joint-unit training opportunity to employ cutting edge operational concepts such as air-sea and maritime air support on the Atlantic Coast.