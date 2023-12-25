Secretary Hagel attends a meeting in the "Tank"

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from left, attends a meeting in the "Tank" with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from right, and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on March 1, 2013. Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. John M. Paxton, Jr., left, and Chief of Staff of the Army Raymond T. Odierno, right, joined in the discussion.