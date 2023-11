Army 2nd Lt. Marin Lohn pulls himself along a rope

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Marin Lohn pulls himself along a rope as he tackles the obstacle course of the Ranger Training Assessment Course at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center on Fort Benning, Ga., on Feb.16, 2013. Lohn is attached to the 2nd Battalion, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade.