Spc. Bryan Gonzalez records traffic patterns at an Afghan Uniform Police traffic control point

U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Gonzalez records traffic patterns at an Afghan Uniform Police traffic control point near Takhteh Pol, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2013. Gonzalez and fellow infantrymen from B Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, are assisting the Afghan police by advising and providing over watch security.