U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Drain directs the flight crew of a C-130 Hercules aircraft during aeromedical evacuation training at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Alexandria, La., on Feb. 21, 2013. Service members at the center are educated in combat patient care and aeromedical evacuation in a simulated combat environment. Drain is assigned to the 305th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.