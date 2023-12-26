An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel greets service members at Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan, on March 8, 2013. Hagel took the opportunity to talk briefly with service members as he changed planes before continuing on to Afghanistan. Hagel is traveling to Afghanistan on his first trip as secretary of defense to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders, and Afghan counterparts.

Secretary Hagel greets service members at Manas Air Base

Photo Gallery