An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army medical personnel offload a simulated injured soldier from a U.S. Army HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., on Feb. 23, 2013. Service members at the center are educated in combat patient care and aeromedical evacuation in a simulated combat environment.

Army medical personnel offload a simulated injured soldier from a U.S. Army HH-60L Black Hawk

U.S. Army medical personnel offload a simulated injured soldier from a U.S. Army HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., on Feb. 23, 2013. Service members at the center are educated in combat patient care and aeromedical evacuation in a simulated combat environment.

Photo Gallery