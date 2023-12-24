An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, talks to Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Eppler in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on March 9, 2013. Lt. Gen. James Terry, second from left, and Col. Joseph McGee, center, join Hagel as he walks to a troop event. Hagel is in Afghanistan on his first trip as secretary of defense to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders, and Afghan counterparts.

Secretary Hagel talks to Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Eppler in Jalalabad

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, talks to Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Eppler in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on March 9, 2013. Lt. Gen. James Terry, second from left, and Col. Joseph McGee, center, join Hagel as he walks to a troop event. Hagel is in Afghanistan on his first trip as secretary of defense to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders, and Afghan counterparts.

Photo Gallery