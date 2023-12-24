Secretary Hagel talks to Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Eppler in Jalalabad

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, talks to Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Eppler in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on March 9, 2013. Lt. Gen. James Terry, second from left, and Col. Joseph McGee, center, join Hagel as he walks to a troop event. Hagel is in Afghanistan on his first trip as secretary of defense to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders, and Afghan counterparts.