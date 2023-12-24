Secretary Hagel walks with Lt. Gen. Terry and Maj. Gen. Osterman

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, center, walks with Commander, ISAF Joint Command, Lt. Gen. James Terry, (right) and Deputy Chief of Staff, ISAF Joint Command, Maj. Gen. Joseph Osterman, (left), before departing Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 11, 2013. Hagel is in Afghanistan on his first trip as secretary of defense to visit U.S. troops, NATO leaders, and Afghan counterparts.