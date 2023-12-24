Gen. Dempsey delivers the keynote address at the 2013 World Affairs Council Global Education Gala

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey delivers the international affairs keynote address at the 2013 World Affairs Council Global Education Gala in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2013. The World Affairs Council is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to expanding awareness among the American public and the international community of geo-political, business, and civil society issues in our inter-connected world.