U.S. Army scout teams load into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter

U.S. Army scout teams load into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter that will take them to the landing zone in the inaugural Gainey Cup Scout Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., on March 5, 2013. Troopers from across the nation will compete to determine the “Best Scout Team” in the United States Army. The competition will physically and mentally challenge all soldiers by rigorously testing the knowledge, tactical competence, and fundamentals of reconnaissance and security operations.