Navy rescue swimmers are hoisted from the water by an SH-60B Sea Hawk U.S. Navy rescue swimmers are hoisted from the water by an SH-60B Sea Hawk helicopter during a search and rescue exercise at sea on March 11, 2013. The Sea Hawk is attached to Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Light 42 and is deployed aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). The Dunham is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.