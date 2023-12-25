Army soldiers assigned to Bulldog Battery prepare for a fire mission

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a fire mission with an M777A2 towed 155 mm howitzer during the regiment's mission rehearsal exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on March 12, 2013. The rehearsal exercises develop combat skills, counterinsurgency tactics and interoperability between military forces of the U.S. and its partner nations before a scheduled deployment.