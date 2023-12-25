An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Vogel and Senior Airman Zack Asmus are hoisted out of the water during water rescue training off the coast of Torii Station, Japan on Feb. 26, 2013. The water rescue is part of bilateral training between the U.S. military, Japanese coast guard and emergency services to strengthen communications and processes in the event of an aircraft mishap. Vogel and Asmus are attached to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron as pararescuemen.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Vogel and Senior Airman Asmus are hoisted out of the water during water rescue training

Photo Gallery