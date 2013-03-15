The USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) performs a replenishment-at-sea with the South Korean Patrol Combat Corvette Puchon (PCC 773)

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), right, performs a replenishment-at-sea with the South Korean Patrol Combat Corvette Puchon (PCC 773) in the Yellow Sea during exercise Foal Eagle 2013 on March 15, 2013. Ships from the U.S. 7th Fleet and the Republic of Korea are underway for exercise Foal Eagle 2013 in support of regional security and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.