Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talks to U.S. and South Korean soldiers assigned to the Joint Operations Center of Command Post Tango near Seoul, South Korea, on March 18, 2013. Carter thanked the troops for their service and reminded them to thank their family members for the sacrifices they make in serving their countries.

Deputy Secretary Carter talks to U.S. and South Korean soldiers

