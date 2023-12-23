An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, center, meets with Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr., right, at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, Philippines, on March 19, 2013. Carter is meeting Ochoa to discuss the continued close relationship of U.S. forces and the Philippine military as well the ongoing realignment of U.S. Forces toward the Asia-Pacific region. Ochoa is the chief of staff to President Benigno Aquino III.

Deputy Secretary Carter meets with Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr.at the Malacañang Palace in Manila

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, center, meets with Executive Secretary Paquito Ochoa Jr., right, at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, Philippines, on March 19, 2013. Carter is meeting Ochoa to discuss the continued close relationship of U.S. forces and the Philippine military as well the ongoing realignment of U.S. Forces toward the Asia-Pacific region. Ochoa is the chief of staff to President Benigno Aquino III.

Photo Gallery