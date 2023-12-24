An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Victoria Bastian stands watch on the port bridge wing of the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66) as the ship transits the Suez Canal on March 16, 2013. The Hue City is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Navy Seaman Victoria Bastian stands watch on the port bridge wing of the USS Hue City

U.S. Navy Seaman Victoria Bastian stands watch on the port bridge wing of the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 66) as the ship transits the Suez Canal on March 16, 2013. The Hue City is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Photo Gallery