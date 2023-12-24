An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet is directed to a steam catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Red Sea on March 18, 2013. The Eisenhower is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 103.

