Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Army soldier with Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides security during a mission rehearsal exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 11, 2013. Mission rehearsal exercises develop combat skills, counterinsurgency tactics and interoperability between military forces of the U.S. and its partner nations before a scheduled deployment.

A U.S. Army soldier provides security during a mission rehearsal exercise

