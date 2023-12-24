An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Ramirez checks her dive gear before a dive for structural pile restoration at the Hotel piers on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on March 20, 2013. Ramirez is attached to Construction Dive Detachment Alpha, part of Underwater Construction Team 2 of Port Hueneme, Calif. The team provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Ramirez checks her dive gear before a dive

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Ramirez checks her dive gear before a dive for structural pile restoration at the Hotel piers on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on March 20, 2013. Ramirez is attached to Construction Dive Detachment Alpha, part of Underwater Construction Team 2 of Port Hueneme, Calif. The team provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations.

Photo Gallery