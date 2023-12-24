An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Vincent Peters shifts colors on the island of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as it completes its homeport change from Bremerton, Wash., to San Diego, Calif., on March 21, 2013. The return to San Diego follows a yearlong docking at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Wash.

