U.S. Marine Corps Cpls. Asiel A. Perez (left) and Blake R. Phillips perform maintenance on AV-8B Harrier II aircraft on the flight line at Camp Leatherneck, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on March 5, 2013. Perez and Phillips, attached to Marine Attack Squadron 231, are working on the aircraft as part of their daily turnaround inspections.