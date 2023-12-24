Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Bishop completes preflight checks in an F-35A Lightning II

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Bishop completes preflight checks before his first sortie in an F-35A Lightning II at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., on March 6, 2013. Bishop, and other pilots of the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, will begin operational testing of the joint strike fighter later this year at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.