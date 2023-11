A flight deck crewman clears an AV-8B Harrier to take off

A flight deck crewman clears an AV-8B Harrier to take off during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship conducts training in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California on Mar. 25, 2013. The Harrier is attached to Marine Attack Squadron 214.