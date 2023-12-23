Secretary Hagel meets with senior military chiefs from the United Kingdom

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, meets with senior military chiefs from the United Kingdom at the Combined Chiefs of Staff Committee hosted by U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin E. Dempsey at the National Defense University at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., on March 27, 2013. This is the first of meeting of its kind since 1948 and was called to discuss strategic challenges the U.K. and U.S. militaries may face together in the future.