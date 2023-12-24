A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey takes off from the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey takes off from the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during flight operations on March 20, 2013. The Kearsarge and the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. The Osprey is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266.