Secretary Hagel meets with Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, meets with Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se, second from left, in the Pentagon on April 3, 2013. Hagel congratulated Byung-se on his appointment as foreign minister and expressed the unwavering American commitment to our alliance with the Republic of Korea.