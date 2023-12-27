Secretary Hagel tells the audience of the strategic and fiscal challenges facing the DoD during his speech at the National Defense University

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel tells the audience of the strategic and fiscal challenges facing the Department of Defense during his speech at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2013. Hagel addressed the challenges posed by the changing strategic landscape, the choices in responding to those challenges, and the opportunities that exist to fundamentally reshape the defense enterprise to better reflect 21st century realities.