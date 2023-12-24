Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin welcomes Secretary Hagel as he arrives at Fort McNair

National Defense University President Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin, U.S. Army, welcomes Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel as he arrives at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2013. Hagel will address an audience of roughly 600 faculty, students and guests on the strategic and fiscal challenges facing the Department of Defense.