U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Drake Van Blarcom builds a kick plate on top of scaffolding during the construction of a storage facility on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on April 2, 2013. Blarcom is a Navy Seabee assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303.