U.S. Air Force airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing prepare a C-130J Hercules for a flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., on March 27, 2013. The 19th Wing's responsibilities range from supplying humanitarian airlift relief to victims of disasters, to airdropping supplies and troops into the heart of contingency operations in hostile areas.