U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Folmar uses lighted wands to direct the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during flight operations on April 6, 2013. The Stennis is deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 41.