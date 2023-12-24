Gen. Dempsey talks with soldiers at Forward Operating Base Sharana

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, talks with soldiers at Forward Operating Base Sharana in the Paktika province of Afghanistan on April 7, 2013. Dempsey is meeting with deployed service members, coalition leaders and Afghan leaders to assess the progress of the transition to an Afghan-secured Afghanistan. The chairman will also meet with his counterpart, Afghan Army Gen. Sher Mohammad Karimi.