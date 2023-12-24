Gen. Dempsey listens to Chief of the General Staff of the Afghan Army Gen. Sher Mohammad Karimi

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey ¬listens to Chief of the General Staff of the Afghan Army Gen. Sher Mohammad Karimi as the two meet in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 6, 2013. Dempsey is meeting with deployed service members, coalition leaders and Afghan leaders to assess the progress of the transition to an Afghan-secured Afghanistan