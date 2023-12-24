Gen. Dempsey talks with service members before a re-enlistment ceremony in Bagram

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, talks with service members before a re-enlistment ceremony in Bagram, Afghanistan, on April 7, 2013. Dempsey is meeting with deployed service members, coalition leaders and Afghan leaders to assess the progress of the transition to an Afghan-secured Afghanistan.