U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Benito Serrano patrols through the bazaar near Outpost Mamuriyet in the Kajaki district of the Helmand province of Afghanistan, on April 1, 2013. Serrano is assigned to the Marine Corps-led Kajaki Police Mentor Team. The mentor team visited the outpost and patrolled with the police through the bazaar.