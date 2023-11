Flight deck crewmen prepare to launch an F/A-18C Hornet from the USS Nimitz

Flight deck crewmen prepare to launch an F/A-18C Hornet from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on April 6, 2013. Nimitz is underway for a sustainment training exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. The Hornet is assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323.