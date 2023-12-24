Gen. Dempsey briefs the press on President Obama's budget request

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey briefs the press on President Obama's budget request for the 2014 fiscal year as well as the continuing effects of sequestration on the defense budget in the Pentagon on April 10, 2013. Dempsey joined Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel in highlighting some of the changes in the way the department operates and reducing support costs to save an additional $34 billion over the next five years.