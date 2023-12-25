Secretary Hagel testifies before the House Armed Services Committee

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the fiscal year 2014 National Defense Authorization Budget Request at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 11, 2013. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey and Under Secretary of Defense-Comptroller Robert Hale joined Hagel for the testimony.