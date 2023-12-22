Red tracers light up the night as members of the 628th Security Forces Squadron fire an M240B machine gun

Red tracers light up the night as members of the 628th Security Forces Squadron fire an M240B machine gun during a weapons familiarization and proficiency-training course at Fort Jackson, S.C., on March 14, 2013. U.S. sailors and airmen assigned to the squadron are training to use the weapon on patrol boats while patrolling the Cooper River and surrounding areas.