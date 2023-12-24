Secretary Hagel speaks at the ceremony to induct the nation’s latest Medal of Honor recipient Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at the ceremony to induct the nation’s latest Medal of Honor recipient Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes on April 12, 2013. Chaplain Kapaun died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War while counseling and saving countless fellow service members.