Ray Kapaun speaks at the ceremony to induct the nation’s latest Medal of Honor recipient Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes on April 12, 2013. Chaplain Kapaun died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War while counseling and saving countless fellow service members. Ray is Chaplain Kapaun's nephew and represented his uncle during the ceremony.