Senior Airman Alexander Orchard crouches under the exhaust of an F-35A Lightning II

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Orchard crouches under the exhaust of an F-35A Lightning II as the aircraft is prepped for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on April 4, 2013. Orchard is a 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief. The F-35A is assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron.