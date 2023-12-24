Air Force Capt. Rebecca Slogic and Capt. Chauncey Tarrant examine a child’s head

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rebecca Slogic, center, and Capt. Chauncey Tarrant, left, examine a child’s head in Cerro Plata, Panama, on April 15, 2013. The pediatricians are deployed from the San Antonio, Texas, Military Medical Center to Panama as part of Beyond the Horizon 2013, a joint and combined field training humanitarian exercise. The medical readiness portion provides much-needed health care services to some communities.