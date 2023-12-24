Secretary Hagel answers a senator’s question as he testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel answers a senator’s question as he testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Senate Hart Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2013. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey and Under Secretary of Defense-Comptroller Robert Hale joined Hagel for the testimony. Hagel is testifying on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2014 and the Future Years Defense Program.